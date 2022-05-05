Zacks Investment Research Lowers Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of ADUS opened at $85.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

