Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($49.97) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.72) to GBX 3,600 ($44.97) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,352.89.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. Anglo American has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

