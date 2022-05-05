Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Sell

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBC. B. Riley reduced their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FBC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 417.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 148,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

