Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to “Hold”

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.06. Insmed has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

