Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Hold

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Lantheus stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 299.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 27.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.