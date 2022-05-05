Zigcoin (ZIG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $332,746.00

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $332,746.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00029869 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.