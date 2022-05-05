Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY22 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.02. 2,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $174.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.54.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

