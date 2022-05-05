ZKSpace Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00227277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039788 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,660.32 or 1.99479856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

