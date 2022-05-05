Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.99-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.225-$8.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.45. 2,855,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,350. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.59. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

