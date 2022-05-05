Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,671,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,574. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

