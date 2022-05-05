Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.32

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 249441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

The firm has a market cap of $710.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $8,671,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

