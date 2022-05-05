Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives $6.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZY. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Zymergen news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 712,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $150,032 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zymergen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZY opened at $1.76 on Monday. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

