-$0.02 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.05). Limelight Networks posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

In other news, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 798,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 1,610,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,882. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

