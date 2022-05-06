$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 135,801 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $5,591,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 58,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,006. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $865.67 million, a P/E ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.32. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

