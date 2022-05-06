$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Several analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 491,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

