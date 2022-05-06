$0.29 EPS Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,252. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

