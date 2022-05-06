$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DDI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 19,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 13.01. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,712 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,642,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,818,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

