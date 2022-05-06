-$0.49 EPS Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Lordstown Motors posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of RIDE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

