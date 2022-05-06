$0.49 EPS Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $44,945,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $32,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,177. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.12 and its 200 day moving average is $133.21.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.