$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

PCTY stock opened at $188.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.05. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.54 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Paylocity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

