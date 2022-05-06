$0.57 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.51. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,762. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

