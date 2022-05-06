$0.70 EPS Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.16.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.38. 9,280,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,907. Etsy has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average of $179.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

