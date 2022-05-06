$1.33 EPS Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.51. Ashland Global reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

NYSE ASH opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.76. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.