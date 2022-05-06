$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of EHC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 484,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,876. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

