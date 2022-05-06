$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $832.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 38,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 750.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $57.75. 11,573,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,140,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

