$1.58 EPS Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.63. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NGVT stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.69. 271,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Ingevity by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

