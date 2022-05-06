1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLWS. Craig Hallum downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of FLWS opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $38.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

