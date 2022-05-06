$1.83 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Tyler Technologies also reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.42.

TYL stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.85. 946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $368.72 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

