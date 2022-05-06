10,275 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,993. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

