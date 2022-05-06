10,500 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39,185 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

