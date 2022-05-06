1,081 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after buying an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,306,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $166.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.11. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

