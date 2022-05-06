10,937 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,937 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,718,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $804,399,000 after purchasing an additional 201,067 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,935,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,601. The company has a market capitalization of $197.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.