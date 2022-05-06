$122.86 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) will report $122.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.70 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $150.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $494.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $503.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $523.82 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $533.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.51.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 76,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 614,164 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 1,700,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,383. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.