$122.86 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will report $122.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.70 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $150.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $494.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $503.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $523.82 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $533.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.51.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 76,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 614,164 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 1,700,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,383. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.