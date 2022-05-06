12,450 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

