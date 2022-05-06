13,313 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.4% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.25. 138,499,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,346,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $305.11 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

