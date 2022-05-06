1,355 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,723. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

