$16.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.97 million to $17.10 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $16.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $66.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $69.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPRN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

