1,600 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

