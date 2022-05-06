16,004 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.