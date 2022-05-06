17,684 Shares in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.22% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 372,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 224,681 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $29.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.