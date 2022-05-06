184,614 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 184,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.
Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
