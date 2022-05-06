$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.17 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $2,531,766 in the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTW stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.50. The stock had a trading volume of 625,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

