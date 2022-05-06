$2.74 EPS Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.18. Moody’s reported earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

NYSE:MCO opened at $304.01 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $287.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Moody’s by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Moody’s by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

