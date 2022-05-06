2,164 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

