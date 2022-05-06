$220.93 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $220.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $204.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $942.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $938.50 million to $948.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $998.34 million, with estimates ranging from $989.12 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Helios Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 674,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,748,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. 1,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,547. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $114.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.