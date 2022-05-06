2,216 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in FirstService by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in FirstService by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in FirstService by 486.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $118.89 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.90.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

