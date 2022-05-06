$248.34 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) to report sales of $248.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.40 million and the lowest is $170.47 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $138.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $857.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.52 million to $925.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $832.20 million, with estimates ranging from $788.27 million to $892.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STNG. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

STNG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 1,008,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.54. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

