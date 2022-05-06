$258.68 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to report $258.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.57 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $251.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

SHC traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $20.15. 840,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,520. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.37. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.