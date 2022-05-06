28,824 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.83. 6,140,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

