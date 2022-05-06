2,890 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.41 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.